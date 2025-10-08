Kathmandu, October 8: The pro-monarchy Gen-Z group has issued a 15-point demand and warned of a final struggle. The warning was made through a statement released in the name of the royalist Gen-Z group.

The statement calls for charting a path of national unity through all-party consensus and warns of launching a struggle if the demands are not met.

Accusing the newly formed government of working to serve foreign interests, the statement describes it as a matter of national shame for those representing it.

“Foreign interference and the threat of domestic unrest have currently gripped our nation as a whole. We, the patriotic, nationalist, and democratic royalist Gen-Zs, represent the voice of Nepal against such forces,” the statement reads.

“For now, we have put forward a 15-point fundamental demand. We call on all sides to unite peacefully around these demands and initiate efforts for national revival. We also inform that we are ready to launch a final struggle to ensure that these demands are fulfilled.”

Emphasising the need to preserve the constitutional monarchy, the statement demands that members of parliament should not be allowed to become ministers. It also calls for the dissolution of the provincial government structure and for powers to be concentrated within local governments.

The group has also demanded immediate action against those involved in corruption and those responsible for the killing of Gen-Z demonstrators.

