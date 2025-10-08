Kathmandu, October 8: STOL aircraft owned by different airlines have resumed Ramechhap-Kathmandu flights after a collective effort from the local administration, political parties, and locals of Ramechhap. The flights were resumed after the BP highway was blocked due to heavy rains last week.



The distance from Manthali, Ramechhap to Kathmandu via BP Highway is 125 km, while the distance from Dolalghat via Charikot to Kathmandu is about 200 km.

Summit Air has decided to operate one flight a week on Wednesday, Sita Air will operate one flight a week on Friday, and Tara Air will operate regular Kathmandu-Ramechhap-Kathmandu flights.

People's News Monitoring Service.