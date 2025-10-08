Kathmandu, October 8: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Karki will hold a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. today with ambassadors and heads of missions stationed in 44 countries. The discussion will focus on the current national situation, international relations, and related issues.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Kshetri said that PM Karki, who is also looking after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portfolio, will provide necessary directives to the ambassadors and mission chiefs following the discussion.

After the Gen-Z movement, several countries have imposed restrictions on visit visas. The Prime Minister is expected to receive briefings and issue necessary instructions regarding the decline in tourist arrivals, foreign investment, and related matters.

People’s News Monitoring Service.