Kathmandu, October 8: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has instructed all Nepali ambassadors and heads of missions abroad to brief their respective host countries about the changes that have taken place in Nepal following the Gen-Z movement.

During a virtual meeting with Nepali ambassadors and mission chiefs based in various countries on Wednesday, Prime Minister Karki directed them to inform the concerned governments and stakeholders about Nepal’s latest political and social developments, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Kshetri.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for coordination with foreign governments and institutions, stating that their support would be crucial as Nepal prepares for the upcoming elections. She further noted that sectors such as tourism, which had slowed down during the Gen-Z movement, have now returned to normal and urged diplomatic missions to actively promote this positive recovery.

Likewise, Karki directed Nepali missions to ensure efficient, prompt, and effective delivery of services to Nepalis living abroad.

In addition, spokesperson Kshetri said that the Prime Minister requested the missions to help disseminate information about the establishment of a reconstruction fund aimed at rebuilding infrastructures damaged during the Gen-Z movement.

