Kathmandu, October 8: The daily transaction limit for payments made through mobile banking apps and QR codes has been increased. Now, users can conduct transactions of up to Rs. two hundred thousand per day via mobile apps or QR payments, while transactions of up to Rs. 2 million per day can be made through internet banking.

According to a notice issued by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) titled “Information on Electronic Payments”, specific transaction limits have now been set for payments made through mobile banking, internet banking, Connect IPS, and QR codes.

The daily limit for transactions made using mobile banking apps, the Connect IPS app, or QR codes is Rs. 300,000, and the monthly limit is Rs. 1 million. For transactions through internet banking, the daily limit has been set at Rs. 2 million, while direct payments from a bank account can go up to Rs. 5 million.

For wallet-based transactions, the limit for sending money to another wallet is Rs. 25,000 per day and Rs. 1 million per month.

The NRB has also clarified that no limit applies when transferring funds between two accounts held by the same person within the same bank or financial institution. Likewise, no limits will apply to regular payments such as government revenue, taxes, insurance premiums, electricity and water bills, telecom charges, or school fees.

People’s News Monitoring Service.