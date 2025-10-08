Kathmandu, October 8: On Wednesday afternoon, two youths, one from Sarlahi, Nepal — were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tipper truck in Sonbarsa Bazaar, Bihar, India.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Ajay Raut, son of Dipendra Raut of Malangawa Municipality–10, and his relative Sachin Raut, 19, a resident of Khursaha, India.

According to Indian police, the motorcycle (registration number Province 2–008P 9942) they were riding collided with a tipper truck (registration number BR 08 GB 6715) in Sonbarsa Bazaar, killing both on the spot. The Indian police informed the Sarlahi District Police Office about the incident.

The driver and the tipper truck are currently under the custody of the Sonbarsa Police Station in India. Since the accident occurred on Indian soil, all necessary legal formalities, including postmortem examinations, will be carried out in India, according to DSP Saroj Rai, the information officer at the Sarlahi District Police Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service.