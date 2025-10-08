Kathmandu, October 8: It is estimated that nearly Rs. 12.5 billion will be required to reconstruct road infrastructure damaged by the recent floods and landslides. The government has projected a total cost of Rs. 12.38 billion for the reconstruction of such damaged road structures.

According to the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, an estimated Rs. 10.68 billion will be needed to rebuild the main highways, alternative roads, Bailey bridges, and permanent bridges damaged by monsoon-related disasters.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development, Kulman Ghising, stated that reopening roads blocked by floods and landslides has been given top priority, and concerned agencies are actively working on it.

He said that equipment and manpower have been mobilized to resume road operations as soon as possible.

Among the affected routes, the Mechi Highway has suffered the most damage. Its reconstruction alone is estimated to require Rs. 1.5 billion.

Similarly, the government estimates that Rs. 3.77 billion will be needed to reconstruct the damaged Koshi, Mid-Hill, Postal, Araniko, Prithvi, and Narayanghat–Muglin highways, among others.

According to the private secretariat of Minister Ghising, Rs. 4.52 billion will be required to rebuild 17 damaged bridges, Rs. 800 million to install Bailey bridges, and Rs. 1.59 billion for maintenance and repair of alternative roads.

