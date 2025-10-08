Kathmandu, October 8: ML’s General Secretary Chandra Prakash (CP) Mainali has said that the country can be saved only if the monarchy and democratic forces come together.

He said it while speaking at a tea reception and interaction program organized by the BP Congress (those followers of NC’s founding leader B.P. Koirala) in Kathmandu. In 2033 BS BP Koirala had said that the monarchy and the people should be united to protect the nation after viewing the political incidents in Bangladesh and Sikkim, which is still vivid for Nepal today.

He recalled that although it was agreed on April 10, 2006, to give space to monarchy with high democracy, the monarchy was abolished by the Constituent Assembly itself due to pressure from foreigners.

He said that it was the political parties that brought the country to the present illusion adding that the peace zone proposal was also rejected by the political parties. He said that it was the political parties that adopted a loose citizenship policy.

He said, "The idea the late BP expressed after the incidents in Bangladesh and Sikkim (separation of the East Pakistan and merger of Sikkim), the monarchy and the people's power should come together, that the country can only be saved if democratic forces come together, otherwise it cannot be saved, has now become vivid."

BP's ideas of 2033 BS were good. The experience of 90 years of political parties has shown what the truth is. On 10th of Baisakh 2062 BS, it was agreed that the monarchy will remain with high democracy. On April 10, 2006, it was agreed to maintain a monarchy with high democracy.

Later, due to pressure from foreigners, the monarchy was abolished by the Constituent Assembly on 15th Jestha, 2065 BS. We, the political parties, are the ones who brought the country to this point. We, the parties, are the ones who rejected the peace zone proposal. We, the political parties, are the ones who adopted a loose citizenship policy.

He said that even though India talks about assistance to Nepal, it is thinking about how Nepal will become poor! How to make it dependent on us? How to make it trust us, how not to treat it like a puppet?

General Secretary Mainali commented that India is a very troublesome neighbor for Nepal. He asserted that India has never said or accepted that Nepal is an independent and sovereign country.

He said that India is treating Nepal as its territory. He said that at this time, all the powers of the country should come together.

General Secretary Mainali said it is necessary to re-implement the good principles of the past. He claimed that India could swallow Nepal. He said that Nepal cannot be saved without bringing a constitution and system to protect the country. He said that the need for a traditional king has become a necessity.

People’s News Monitoring Service.