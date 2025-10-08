Kathmandu, October 8: The price of gold in the Nepali market increased by Rs. 2,600 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Associations, gold is currently being traded at Rs. 238,000 per tola — the highest rate ever recorded.

On the previous day, gold was traded at Rs. 235,400 per tola. The price of gold has been setting new records daily.

However, the price of silver has slightly declined today. The Federation reported that silver, which was traded at Rs. 2,960 per tola yesterday, is now being traded at Rs. 2,955 per tola. Despite the decrease, this remains one of the highest prices on record for silver.

People’s News Monitoring Service.