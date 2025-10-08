Kathmandu, October 8: 78,000 foreign tourists visited Nepal in September 2025.



According to the data released by the Nepal Tourism Board, 78,711 tourists visited Nepal in September.



According to statistics, tourist arrivals have decreased during the tourist season.



This figure is 18.3 percent lower than the previous September 2024.

In September last year, 96,302 tourists visited Nepal.



A total of 88,680 tourists entered Nepal in August.



According to the board's data, 15,556 tourists have entered from India, 5,237 from China, 9,679 from the US, 3,15 from Sri Lanka and 2,230 from Bangladesh.

People’s News Monitoring Service.