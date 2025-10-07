Kathmandu, Oct 7: The Communist Party of Nepal (UML) is holding internal discussions on approaching the Supreme Court to demand the reversal of the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Rajendra Gautam, head of UML’s publicity department, said it is natural and necessary to discuss going to court since the dissolution of the House was unconstitutional.

“Internal discussions are ongoing. We are discussing this thoroughly,” Gautam told Onlinekhabar. “On this matter, UML and Congress will move forward together.”

According to him, the model for going to court has not yet been finalized. “The date for going to court is yet to be decided. There are various models, and we are still discussing them.”

Earlier, on October 28, the UML secretariat met in Gundu, Bhaktapur, where this issue was also discussed. Following that meeting, Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali had stated that the dissolution of the House of Representatives should undergo judicial review.

Gyawali said, “Looking at past Supreme Court decisions, nowhere does it appear that the dissolution of the House was constitutional. Its constitutionality will have to be tested somewhere.”

According to Deputy General Secretary Gyawali, eight political parties that represented more than 80 percent of the dissolved House have raised questions about the constitutionality of its dissolution. For this reason, he argues that the matter should reach the court for judicial examination.

