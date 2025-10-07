Kathmandu, Oct 7: Nepal Police has said it will file a case against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak only after receiving a written order from Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandra Kuber Khapung informed that since a judicial inquiry commission is already investigating the Gen Z protest incident, registering another complaint now could trigger institutional conflict. Police will act only after the Prime Minister’s formal approval, according to officials at Baluwatar.

A high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, attended by PM Karki, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, IGP Khapung, and senior officials, discussed the issue extensively. Police representatives stressed the need for clear instructions before proceeding, saying responsibility must be defined if confrontation or violence occurs.

Tensions escalated after Sudhan Gurung’s Gen Z group threatened protests over the police refusal to register their complaint against Oli. Following the warning, all police units in Kathmandu were put on high alert. Gurung, founder of Hami Nepal and an ally of the Karki-led interim government, launched a social media campaign demanding Oli’s arrest. His team even visited the inquiry commission’s office to repeat the demand.

Prime Minister Karki, who assumed office on September 12 to lead an interim administration and hold elections within six months, has been in talks with Gen Z leaders about cabinet expansion. Her current cabinet has eight members, with plans to increase it to eleven. Gurung’s faction maintains that confiscating Oli’s passport is insufficient and insists he must be arrested for investigation before the elections proceed.

