.Kathmandu, Oct 7: Sudan Gurung, who identifies himself as a Gen Z activist, went to the police station pressing for the arrest and investigation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. However, the police did not register his petition.

Gurung and his group demanded the police detain Oli and Lekhak, accusing them of suppressing the Gen Z movement. The police said they could not register the petition because the government had already formed a commission, led by former Chief Justice Gauribahadur Karki, to investigate the protests, violence, and vandalism on September 23 and 24.

After the petition was refused, Gurung’s group left, warning they would demonstrate openly on the streets. Following Gurung’s warning, the Kathmandu Valley Police Headquarters has placed officers on high alert.

People’s News Monitoring Service