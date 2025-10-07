Kathmandu, Oct 7: The ‘Gen Z Movement Alliance’ has submitted a pressure letter demanding the resignation of all commissioners of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), including Chief Commissioner Prem Kumar Rai.

Meanwhile, the Gen Z youths have reportedly warned to visit the CIAA office and picket it in order to compel all concerned to address their demand. Following this, the security of the CIAA has been beefed up.

The alliance emphasized that to fulfill the main demands of the Gen Z movement, which started on September 8, ending corruption and impunity requires impartial, independent, and capable leadership at the CIAA, which they argue is not possible under the current officeholders.

The letter, registered at the commission on Tuesday, stated: “The appointments of the chief commissioner and other commissioners were made by the government of then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli through an ordinance without parliamentary hearing, raising serious questions about impartiality.”

It also alleged that Chief Commissioner Rai has been politically biased and involved in controversies, including the Widebody scandal. The letter noted that even the Special Court has questioned the CIAA’s working procedures, indicating that the commission’s leadership has lost public trust.

“Under your leadership, impartiality in ending corruption is not possible,” the letter read, urging Rai and all other commissioners to resign immediately on ethical grounds.

The alliance submitted the request with signatures from representatives of 12 groups across 39 districts of the country.

