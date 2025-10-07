By Devendra Gautam

Barely one-and-a-half months after its formation in the immediate aftermath of a youths-led protest against corruption, nepotism and bad governance that left behind a massive trail of deaths and devastation, the caretaker government will be heading southward and westward.

Minister for Energy and Water Resources Kulman Ghising is visiting India from October 27-30 to participate in the eighth meeting of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) whereas Minister for Finance Rameshwor Khanal is visiting the United States to participate in the joint meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund from October 13 to 18.

A swift approval for the two visits on September 28, barely a fortnight after the formation of a caretaker government with the sole mandate of conducting elections within six months, reflects a distinct priority of the government vis-a-vis diplomatic relations.

Headquartered in India, the ISA collaborates with multilateral development banks, private and public sectors, civil society and international institutions to implement cost-effective solar solutions, especially in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Member Countries, the alliance’s homepage states.

Conceptualized on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015, the ISA is a “collaborative initiative between India and France” aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions.

A 2020 amendment to its framework agreement means all UN member-states can join the alliance that already has more than 100 countries as signatories, with over 90 countries having ratified to become full members. Its mission is to unlock $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs, per the website.

On September 9, 2024, Nepal became the 101st full member of the ISA after handing over its instrument of ratification in New Delhi, bolstering, once again, a distinct tilt vis-a-vis energy cooperation in particular and global alliances in general.

Aside from India, China, our northern neighbour, is making strides in solar technology. It not only dominates the manufacturing sector of photovoltaic products from cells through to panels, but is also the leading country in terms of PV installations, according to voronoiapp.com. In 2024 alone, China installed 329 GW of capacity, accounting for 55 percent of global installed solar capacity, according to SolarPower Europe. The United States was the second biggest installer of solar power that year, accounting for eight percent of the world total, while India was in third position at five percent.

Despite China’s strong lead, most of the other top 10 markets recorded strong year-on-year growth, according to the website. The US added 50 GW (54 percent increase year-on-year) while India saw an increase of 30.7 GW (+145 percent). According to Carbon Brief, China installed more solar power domestically in gigawatt terms than it exported in 2024.

Global installed solar capacity reached a record high of 597 GW in 2024, after 148 GW were added from the year before. The Asia-Pacific region remained the regional leader, accounting for 70 percent of global capacity additions.

Will the membership of a particular solar alliance establish in our country a monopoly market vis-a-vis solar energy solutions? Will it prevent us from exploring solar energy solutions that are more efficient and cost-effective? Who knows this better than our Lightman?

One more thing: Will Minister Ghising engage in sideline meetings with his counterpart and other high-ranking officials during his Delhi sojourn? If such engagements take place, will he bother to raise strongly the issue of revision of water and energy resource cooperation arrangements that have literally sold Nepal and generations of Nepalis down the river through treasonous instruments like the Koshi agreement (1954), Gandak agreement (1959) and the Mahakali treaty (1996).

In the wake of a continuing northward push (witnessed in the Karnali, the Arun, the West Seti, etc) from the south as part of a well-thought-out plan for monopolising the use of Nepal’s water resources after the construction of water-harnessing and flood-control infrastructure in our southern plains under the first phase, will Minister Ghising be able to resist this push that will have huge and long-lasting implications, not only for water sovereignty but national sovereignty as a whole?

As for Finance Minister Khanal, will he be able to make sure that Nepal, which is struggling to rise from the ashes of death and destruction like the proverbial phoenix, does not end up inviting heavier financial burdens on her frail shoulders?