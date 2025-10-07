Kathmandu, Oct 7: The price of gold in the Nepali market has reached an all-time high. Today, gold rose by NPR 2,300 per tola, trading at NPR 235,400, according to the Nepal Gold and Silver Traders’ Association. On Ashoj 8, gold was trading at NPR 223,000 per tola. Since then, the price of gold has continuously set new records, increasing by NPR 12,400, the association said.

On Monday, gold was traded at NPR 233,100 per tola, which was the highest price at that time. However, today the record has been broken.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable. Today, silver is being traded at NPR 2,960 per tola, the association reported. On Monday, silver was also traded at the same price.

People’s News Monitoring Service