Kathmandu, October 7: A group of Gen-Z alliance reached Tangal today to submit a petition demanding the resignation of CIAA Chief Commissioner Prem Kumar Rai and all other commissioners of the Commission.

The Gen Z youths have been calling for the removal of all politically appointed officials by the then PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s government.

They argued that political party-affiliated individuals were appointed to the CIAA, raising doubts about the commission’s ability to conduct fair and impartial investigations into corruption. The protesters have demanded that new, unbiased individuals be appointed to the commission.

In anticipation of the protest, security personnel were deployed in large numbers, and tight security arrangements were enforced around the CIAA premises since early morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service.