Kathmandu, October 7: Durga Prasai, who is campaigning for safeguarding Nepali culture, religion and tradition, has claimed that Nepal will soon see the establishment of a constitutional monarchy as desired by the Nepali people.

Expressing his views on social media on Tuesday, he urged citizens to be prepared for a nationwide movement centered in Kathmandu.

Stating that the “Gen Z movement” was also part of a Western design, he emphasized the need to reinstate the Constitution of 1990 (2047 B.S.). He further requested people to be ready to celebrate with lamps in hand, as a system with a constitutional monarchy is soon to be established.

People’s News Monitoring Service.