Kathmandu, Oct 7: A social media storm erupted on Monday with hashtags like #ArrestKPOli and #ArrestRameshLekhak trending across TikTok and Facebook. GenZ movement leaders demanded the arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, accusing them of ordering a violent police crackdown during the early September GenZ protests.

Leaders Raksha Bam and Yujen Rajbhandari said those who “fired on unarmed students” must face justice. Rajbhandari wrote, “Every bullet will be counted. Arrest KP Oli.” Coordinator Sudhan Gurung shared graphics reading “Arrest KP Oli, Arrest Ramesh Lekhak,” calling both “killers” and urging followers to join the trend. The campaign gained momentum within hours, flooding social media timelines.

The online outrage follows the government’s formation of a probe commission led by former Special Court chair Gauri Bahadur Karki to investigate the September 8–9 protests that left several students dead. GenZ activists have intensified their pressure, demanding arrests of Oli, Lekhak, and UML politburo member Mahesh Basnet, claiming justice has been delayed.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal met GenZ representatives at Baluwatar last week and assured them that the government would act according to legal procedures, not under pressure. He urged patience and emphasized that the investigation must follow due process.

Former DIG Uttam Raj Subedi said political or public pressure could interfere with the probe commission’s independence. He stressed that if the inquiry team moves swiftly and transparently, external agitation would ease naturally.

Lawyer Dinesh Tripathi said public anger was natural because past commissions often failed to deliver justice. He argued that the killings during the GenZ protests are criminal cases that should go through the judicial process, not be left solely to a temporary commission. According to him, people’s demand for arrests reflects frustration over delayed justice and fear of evidence being destroyed.

