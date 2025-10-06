Chitwan, Oct 6: Traffic on the Narayangadh-Muglin Road and the Prithvi Highway, which had been blocked following continuous rainfall, resumed this morning.

According to the Chitwan District Police Office, transportation services have been operating normally since 6 a.m.

Heavy rain on Friday and Saturday had raised the risk of landslides, prompting authorities to halt public and private vehicle movement after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police Superintendent Govind Puri said that with the roads reopened, vehicles that were previously stopped have started heading toward their destinations.

Vehicles of both long and short distances, which had been held at 14 holding centers across the district, also began moving toward their destinations from this morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service