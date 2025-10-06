Kathmandu, Oct 6: Torrential rain on October 3–4 damaged 13 hydropower plants, cutting 105.4 MW of electricity and causing irrigation losses of about Rs 100 million, according to the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation. Minister Kulman Ghising said around 1,500 meters of embankments were washed away by floods and landslides.

In Jhapa, the Kankai River eroded 200 meters of embankment along the Postal Highway, flooding Hoklabari village and submerging 114 houses. About 500 hectares of paddy were ruined, while another 200 meters of embankment collapsed in Kuwadi, causing Rs 7.5 million in losses. The Mechi River damaged structures worth Rs 5 million, and floods in Biratnagar’s Keshaliya River displaced 75 households. The Pateruwa embankment in Siraha also collapsed, costing Rs 2.5 million.

In Rautahat, the Lalbakaiya River destroyed 60 meters of embankment, inundating 100 hectares of farmland. Nearby in Boudimai, 120 meters of embankment gave way, flooding 200 hectares of paddy and homes, with damages estimated at Rs 6 million. In Mahottari, the Rato River swept away embankments, inflicting Rs 80 million in losses. Floods from the Sunkoshi River submerged the under-construction dam site of the Sunkoshi Marine Diversion Multipurpose Project.

Ghising said major irrigation systems avoided greater damage because floodgates were opened on time to release water. Still, hydropower plants in Ilam were badly hit, halting 105.4 MW in production. An initial report by the Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal noted that five projects under construction in Pachthar, Ilam, and Sindhupalchok, totaling 93 MW, were disrupted.

People’s News Monitoring Service