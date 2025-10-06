Kathmandu, Oct 6: Nepali Congress (NC) leaders are preparing to submit signatures demanding a Special General Convention before the party’s Central Committee meeting, scheduled for October 12 by party president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

As per the party statute, there are two ways to call a Special General Convention: either by a Central Committee decision, or through a written demand with signatures from 40 percent of convention representatives. The signature campaign began on September 22 and has support from leaders like Dr. Shekhar Koirala and General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

Leaders from the rival faction claim that even some members from Deuba’s camp have signed, and they insist the required 40 percent threshold has already been met. According to them, signatures could easily reach 60 to 65 percent. Out of 4,743 representatives elected during the 14th General Convention, at least 1,898 signatures are needed to demand a Special General Convention. Once such a demand is submitted, the statute requires it to be held within three months.

The push for internal restructuring has intensified since the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9. Several leaders argue that the party cannot move into elections under Deuba’s leadership, calling for a leadership change. In this context, Dr. Shekhar Koirala and General Secretary Thapa are set to meet today to discuss the current situation, the upcoming Central Committee meeting, and preparations for the Special General Convention signature submission.

