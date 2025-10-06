Kathmandu, October 6: Both District Administration Offices, Kathmandu and Lalitpur, issued separate notices late Sunday night, instructing all government offices, institutions, and local bodies to resume operations from 10 a.m. on Monday, Ashwin 20 (October 6).

Earlier, the government had decided to grant holidays up to the 20th of Ashwin. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed districts not directly involved in disaster risk management and response to continue regular public services. Following that directive, the administrations of Kathmandu and Lalitpur decided to cancel the public holiday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.