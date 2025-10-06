Kathmandu, Oct 6: Dozens of suspects accused of torching Singha Durbar and other key government sites during the September 9 Gen Z Movement protests were freed from custody under pressure from the Home Ministry, raising fears of political interference in law enforcement.

Their release on September 30, coinciding with Maha Ashtami, followed earlier instructions from Police Headquarters to avoid holding Gen Z activists, according to police sources.

Nearly 60 detainees walked free on Ashtami alone, despite video evidence linking many to arson and vandalism. Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Pawan Bhattarai said some were only released on condition of reporting back, stressing that the investigation remains open. Still, insiders claimed senior officers were told to let them go, with over 100 freed in less than a week.

The protests had escalated from demonstrations into violent attacks on Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court, Parliament, the President’s Office, the CIAA, district courts, schools, and businesses. Public outrage has grown over the apparent impunity given to those involved. A police officer speaking anonymously alleged that Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal directly instructed Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung not to take action against Gen Z activists. The ministry later issued both a confidential circular and a public notice halting arrests until further orders.

Facing criticism, the Home Ministry announced on September 25 the creation of a judicial commission led by former Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki. The panel, which includes ex–police AIG Bigyan Raj Sharma and legal expert Bisheshwar Bhandari, has been tasked with investigating damages, force used by security agencies, and possible misuse of lethal weapons. It plans to begin recording testimonies after the Dashain holidays.

Not all suspects have been released. Police continue to hold individuals accused of killing a police officer, stealing weapons, and inciting arson online. The commission has also advised a travel ban on five prominent figures, including former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and ex–Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.