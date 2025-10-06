Kathmandu, Oct 6: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced new rules for visit visas, requiring sponsors to meet a certain income threshold before they can bring in family members or friends. The regulation defines four categories of eligibility.

In the first category, which includes parents, spouse, and children, a sponsor must earn a minimum monthly salary of 4,000 dirhams. The second category covers brothers, sisters, grandparents, and grandchildren, requiring the sponsor to earn at least 8,000 dirhams a month. The third category applies to uncles, aunts, and cousins, also requiring a minimum monthly income of 8,000 dirhams. For friends or non-relatives, the sponsor must have a monthly income of 15,000 dirhams.

According to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), these changes link visit visa sponsorship directly with income. Applicants must provide proof of relationship when applying, along with a valid passport for at least six months and a return ticket.

The ICP stated that the new measures aim to improve transparency, support economic diversification, and attract skilled individuals to the UAE.



The UAE has also introduced four new types of visit visas related to artificial intelligence (AI), entertainment, events, and cruise tourism. A humanitarian residence permit valid for one year will also be available, with possible extensions under special conditions. This provision allows widowed or divorced foreign women to reside in the UAE without a sponsor.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, said the revisions were made after studying current and future trends in residence and foreign affairs at local, regional, and international levels. Speaking to local media, he added that the changes are expected to improve quality of life, boost trade and transport, support the technology sector, and strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness globally.