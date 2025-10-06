Kathmandu, October 6: Nepal Airlines is sending its narrow-body aircraft to Bhairahawa this afternoon to airlift standard travelers to Kathmandu, following a special initiative of Prime Minister Sushila Karki and coordination by Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal, according to the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, Adarsha Shrestha.

The decision comes after continuous rainfall over the past two days left several passengers stranded in and around Bhairahawa.

The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), in an official press release, announced that the special rescue flight will operate today (Ashwin 20) under direct government instruction. The Airbus A320 will fly on the Kathmandu–Bhairahawa–Kathmandu route.

According to NAC, flight RA 1731 will depart for Bhairahawa at 1:00 p.m., and the return flight RA 1732 will leave Bhairahawa at 2:45 p.m. Ticket fares have been set at Rs 5,000 from Kathmandu and Rs 7,000 from Bhairahawa.

Priority will be given to elderly persons, patients, and travelers with urgent needs. Tickets can be booked online, or through NAC offices and authorized agents, the airline stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service.