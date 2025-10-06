Kathmandu, October 6: The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has stated that it will take about three to four days to reopen the Mechi Highway in the east at Maikhola.

Although the road section from Jorkalas to Maikhola has not been damaged, traffic has been halted because the Maikhola section was washed away by flooding.

According to the ministry, two machines have been used at Biplyante for road repair work.

The road from Biplyante to Rakse is completely closed in both directions, while near Puwakhola at Sakhejung (Milgolai), the road has been swept away. However, the section from Rakse to Suketar remains undamaged.

People’s News Monitoring Service.