Kathmandu, October 6: In recent years, the Korala border point has been developing as a tourist destination. With the gradual improvement of the national pride project — the Beni–Jomsom–Korala road — the number of domestic tourists visiting Korala has been steadily increasing each year.

Situated at an altitude of 4,610 meters above sea level, the 24th border pillar (known as Jange Pillar) on the Nepal–China northern frontier marks the main entry point of the Korala border. Every year, thousands of domestic tourists visit this gateway. About 50 percent of Nepali visitors who travel to Muktinath and Mustang also make a trip to see the Korala border.

It has been found that domestic tourists first visit Muktinath and then continue onward to Upper Mustang and the Korala border for sightseeing. However, foreign tourists visiting Upper Mustang — who must pay a permit fee of USD 500 — are not allowed to reach the border point.

Due to security sensitivities, foreign tourists traveling in Upper Mustang cannot pass the Armed Police Force’s Border Outpost (BOP) checkpoint at Nechung in Lomanthang-2 to reach the border. According to the District Police Office, the number of tourists visiting Mustang has increased with the Dashain festival. Despite the situation caused by the Gen-Z movement and forecasts of adverse weather, the influx of tourists to Mustang continues to rise.

According to Police Spokesperson Inspector Chhiring Kippa Lama, a total of 6,173 Nepali domestic tourists and 688 foreign tourists entered Mustang over two days — Ashoj 17 and 18 — following Dashain. During the same period, 2,217 vehicles entered Mustang.

Armed Police Inspector Bishnuhari Thapa, in charge of the Border Outpost (BOP) at Nechung, stated that the number of domestic tourists visiting the Nepal–China northern Korala border has surged sharply after Dashain. On Ashoj 17 and 18, around 1,500 domestic tourists visited the border each day.

Similarly, on the third day after Dashain — Sunday alone — 1,702 domestic tourists reached the Korala border, according to Inspector Thapa. On that day, 126 buses, jeeps, and cars, as well as 224 motorcycles, entered through the Nechung check post to reach the Korala border.

Thapa also mentioned that due to the high altitude and cold climate at the Nepal–China northern Korala border, many Nepali tourists experience various problems such as breathing difficulties caused by low oxygen levels and vehicle starting issues due to the extreme cold.

Because of the challenges in rescuing tourists and vehicles facing cold-related issues, authorities have now introduced a new schedule — effective today — requiring visitors to enter the border area by 7 a.m. and return to the Nechung checkpoint by 4 p.m.

