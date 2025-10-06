Kathmandu, Oct 6: The Government has begun issuing ID cards and Rs 20,000 in relief to people injured during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9. On Sunday, three injured protesters received their cards at the National Trauma Center.

Mukti Ram Rijal, Assistant Chief District Officer and spokesperson for the Kathmandu District Administration Office, told reporters that so far 56 injured individuals have been issued ID cards. “We’ve provided cards to those hospitalized, resting at home, and those who could come to collect them,” he said. “A total of 56 people have received both the ID cards and relief funds as per government directives, and more distributions are planned for others still recovering.”

The program is intended to recognize and support those affected by the protests. Some beneficiaries, however, voiced frustration that the interim government has not acted swiftly enough, highlighting that hundreds of injured protesters across the country are still receiving treatment with limited government attention.

Dr. Jagat BK from the Gen Z movement is overseeing the distribution of the cards and says he initiated the idea.

People's News Monitoring Service