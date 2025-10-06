Kathmandu, October 6: Leaders and representatives of the Jen-Z movement met the Prime Minister in Baluwatar on Saturday and presented their eight-point demands.

Their main demand was that, for good governance, the Chief Justice and justices appointed on the basis of party quotas and nepotism (so-called “nepo babies”) must be removed immediately. They warned that if the judges appointed under political influence and family connections are not removed, they will resume their movement. On Saturday five groups — Jen-Z leaders, martyrs’ families and injured youths among them — reached Baluwatar.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s secretariat arranged to hear them. Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha, Finance Minister Rameshwar Khanal, Physical Infrastructure Minister Kulman Ghising and Communications Minister Jagdish Kharel were also present during the talks.

The youths demanded urgent steps to break the serious disorder and nepotism in the judiciary. They warned of returning to the streets to protest if their demands are not met, and declared they would not compromise on their demands.

They stated that this government is not merely a caretaker or election-government but a “citizen’s government” formed to reform the whole state, and therefore cleansing the judiciary is their fundamental condition. They criticized the workings of the Judicial Council as a cover for “judicial corruption” and urged its restructuring and greater transparency.

However, some Jen-Z members acknowledged during discussions that constitutional realities and government limits make fulfilling these demands complex. Under the current constitution, removal of the Chief Justice and Supreme Court justices requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament and an impeachment. But the House of Representatives is not in session. When the government tried to explain legal limits and mandates, Jen-Z representatives replied that without judicial purification, the country cannot end its malaise.

Jen-Z leaders argued there is truth in the public anger; the judiciary has also contributed to social division and disillusionment. They insisted real change is impossible while judges appointed through political patronage remain in place. Their main goal is to uproot corruption and maladministration and to make state systems accountable and transparent.

Jen-Z representatives read aloud their eight-point ultimatum. They strongly demanded the removal of the Chief Justice and those judges appointed under party quotas, including Judicial Council chair Prakash Man Singh Raut. “This is not merely a caretaker or electoral government,” they said; “it is a citizens’ government formed to reform the entire state system. All forms of malady must end.”

They argued that the Judicial Council’s procedures serve to cover up judicial corruption. Until judges appointed on party quotas and nepotistic bases remain, the judiciary cannot be reformed. The Jen-Z leaders vowed they would not back down on this demand and declared, “We will not relent; we are ready even to face bullets.”

They said that just as this government was formed by revolt, similarly bold steps are needed to end the malaise and reform the judiciary. They also demanded that officials of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) either take aggressive action against corruption or resign.

People’s News Monitoring Service.