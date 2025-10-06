Kathmandu, October 6: After floods and landslides damaged several hydropower projects, electricity service has been disrupted in most parts of eastern Nepal, including Ilam. Following continuous rainfall on Ashoj 18 and 19, electricity production from 13 hydropower projects in Ilam — totaling 105 megawatts — has been completely halted.

With the power outage, Ilam Bazaar has been plunged into darkness, and locals report that they have also been cut off from communication services due to the lack of electricity.

Meanwhile, in Biplyete Bazaar’s Shantichowk area of Ilam, local representatives have arranged facilities for charging mobile phones. Ilam Municipality Ward No. 5 has set up a free charging service for mobile phones and flashlights.

According to Radio Nepalbani 94.9 MHz, the charging facility has been arranged at Binayo Hotel. Locals can charge their mobile phones and flashlights at the hotel from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

