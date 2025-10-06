Kathmandu, Oct 6: Since April 14, a total of 285 people have died in various disaster incidents, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reported. Another 27 people remain missing.

NDRRMA spokesperson Shanti Mahat said that today alone, 44 people lost their lives and five went missing due to disasters. Ilam district recorded the highest casualties, with 37 deaths from landslides, and a total of 50 districts have been affected.

The Authority noted that snake bites caused the highest number of deaths since April 14, with 86 fatalities.

Landslides claimed 46 lives, lightning strikes 45, floods 30, heavy rainfall six, fires 23, storms eight, and animal attacks 22. Additionally, 19 deaths were linked to landslides. In terms of missing persons, 23 were reported in floods, three in landslides, and one from an animal attack.

Spokesperson Mahat added that 4,065 disaster events have been recorded so far, resulting in 1,072 injuries. Overall, 7,211 families have been affected by these disasters during this period.

People’s News Monitoring Service