Kathmandu, October 6: According to the latest data collected by the Ministry of Health and Population from various hospitals across the country, 30 people injured during the Gen-Z movement are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

One person is being treated at Civil Hospital, 10 at the National Trauma Center, three at Kathmandu Medical College Teaching Hospital, five at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, three at Patan Academy of Health Sciences, one at Nepal Police Hospital, and one at Kirtipur Hospital. Likewise, three people are receiving treatment at B&B Hospital, one at Birat Medical College Teaching Hospital, one at Nobel Medical College Teaching Hospital, and one at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences — making a total of 30 patients under treatment, according to the Ministry.

The ministry stated that this latest data was made public after coordinating and communicating with various health institutions and provincial health emergency operation centers.

As per the ministry’s report, a total of 2,316 injured individuals have received treatment so far, out of which 2,238 have already been discharged.

Similarly, the total number of people who were brought to hospitals or who have died stands at 49. Till now, nine people have received services through Gen-Z clinics established at hospitals.

A total of 75 individuals were killed in the September 8 Gen-Z protest.

People’s News Monitoring Service.