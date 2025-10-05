Kathmandu, Oct 5: Continuous rainfall across Nepal has eased, with weather conditions improving in most areas except parts of Koshi Province, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

In its Sunday morning update, the department said rainfall in Bagmati and Madhesh has tapered off, while Koshi is still receiving moderate to heavy showers. Officials noted that this rainfall pattern could last for a few more hours.

Meteorologist Ujjwal Upadhyay explained that the system began moving eastward around 2 AM Sunday, losing its strength as it left central Nepal. He said rainfall in the Kathmandu Valley and Bagmati Province has mostly stopped, adding that any showers would be light and brief. Clear skies and sunshine are expected by midday.

The department has urged people in the hilly districts of Koshi to remain cautious, as significant rainfall may continue until evening. Water levels in the Saptakoshi River are likely to rise, though major rivers like the Trishuli, Marsyangdi, Bhotekoshi, Sunkoshi and Roshi are slowly returning to normal.

Improving weather conditions have allowed traffic to resume along many highways outside Koshi, but landslide risks remain in areas where soil is saturated. In the Kathmandu Valley, life is slowly getting back to routine, with flood threats from smaller rivers largely easing.

Residents and civil society groups have praised government agencies for their preparedness and response during the recent heavy rains, describing the efforts as well-coordinated and effective.

People’s News Monitoring Service