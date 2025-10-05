Jhapa, Oct 5: Traffic has been halted along the under-construction East-West section of the Asian Highway. The diversion at Bhalukhola along the Maidhara–Dudhe road segment in Jhapa was washed away by last night’s rainfall.

After the diversion was swept away, vehicles were rerouted through alternative roads. Eastbound vehicles are being diverted south from Maidhara through the Kanakai Canal to Sangam Chowk, while westbound vehicles are being diverted south from Sangam Chowk through the Kanakai Canal to Maidhara.

Work has begun to fill sand and restore the damaged diversion, according to officials.

People’s News Monitoring Service