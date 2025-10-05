Kathmandu, Oct 5: In the past two days, 40 people have died in disasters across the country, according to the Armed Police Force Nepal. Thirteen others were injured in floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents.

Eleven people remain missing in the incidents. The Armed Police reported that floods and landslides alone killed 28 people in Ilam district and left two others seriously injured.

In Ilam, five people died in Suryodaya Municipality, six in Ilam Municipality, two in Deumai, one in Phakphokthum, three in Mangsebung, eight in Maijogmai, and three in Sandakpur Rural Municipality, said APF Deputy Spokesperson Shailendra Thapa.

Elsewhere, floods and landslides claimed two lives in Udayapur, three in Rautahat, four in Rasuwa, and one in Kathmandu. Lightning injured eight people in Khotang, Bhojpur, Rautahat, and Makwanpur. A road accident in Panchthar killed six people and injured another six.

People’s News Monitoring Service