Kathmandu, October 5: A section of the Prithvi Highway at Sakhar in Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality–4, Tanahun, has sunk due to continuous rainfall since Saturday morning. As a result, traffic along the Aabukhaireni–Muglin section is currently operating one-way.

According to Inspector Tek Prasad Subedi, Chief of the Aanbukhaireni Area Police Office, the road subsided around 4 p.m. Police have been deployed on both sides to manage safe, one-way vehicle movement.

Although a retaining wall was built along the Marsyangdi River after cutting the slope, the same section has collapsed.

Authorities have urged travelers to exercise extreme caution while using this section of the highway, as continued rainfall could further weaken the road.

People’s News Monitoring Service.