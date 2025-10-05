Kathmandu. October 5: The Mugling–Kathmandu road section has reopened after being obstructed due to continuous rainfall since Friday night.

According to the District Traffic Office, Chitwan, vehicular movement resumed after clearing landslides that had blocked several parts of the highway. Vehicles that were stranded along the route have now been allowed to proceed toward their destinations.

The road had been blocked by landslides in areas including Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality of Dhading and nearby sections. Traffic bound for Kathmandu had been halted at Mugling during the closure.

Authorities have urged drivers and passengers to remain cautious, as the risk of further landslides still persists in some areas.

People’s News Monitoring Service.