Kathmandu, October 5: A major landslide above Rajduwali in Ilam has completely obstructed the Mechi Highway, the main route connecting Ilam, Panchthar, and Taplejung districts.

The section toward Ilam’s district headquarters had already been at risk due to continuous ground movement over the years and was further weakened by last year’s monsoon. Following heavy rainfall overnight, another landslide struck the same location, bringing traffic along the highway to a complete halt.

According to Pawan Bhattarai, Chief of the Division Road Office, several other sections of the Mechi Highway have also been blocked by landslides. While there are no major problems on the stretch from Jhapa to Fikkal, multiple landslides have occurred along the Godak–Maikhola road section.

Similarly, the highway is blocked by landslides at Ilam Chureghati, where efforts are underway to clear debris. Bhattarai further informed that a portion of the highway at Puwakhola–Nepaltar has been washed away, though the Rake–Panchthar border area remains relatively unaffected.

“The main problem lies above Maikhola. It may take three to four days to reopen the road,” said Bhattarai. “It is uncertain whether heavy machinery can be used to restore the section across Maikhola. I’m heading to the site now. A large excavator has been called in from Itahari, which is being used to clear the road.”

Meanwhile, the Bailey bridge at Puwakhola— completed just a few months ago—on the Kechana–Kanchanjunga short route connecting Ilam and Jhapa was swept away by last night’s flood. Similarly, the Belase Bridge over Maikhola on the same road has also been severely damaged, making vehicle movement impossible.

Another Bailey bridge over Jogmai Khola on the Simle–Golai–Tilkeni road, which had been prepared for light vehicle detours, was also destroyed by floods. With all three routes now obstructed, all vehicular movement between Jhapa and Ilam, Panchthar, and Taplejung has come to a complete standstill.

With the main and alternative roads blocked, the eastern hilly region is facing severe hardship. Transportation of daily essentials and medical emergencies to Jhapa has been severely affected. According to traffic police, over 300 vehicles used to operate on the Mechi Highway daily.

Local residents have long been urging the government to construct an alternative route for the Rajduwali–Bhanjyang section of the Mechi Highway, which has repeatedly faced landslide damage. Despite millions of rupees being spent on maintenance, various study teams have concluded that repair work is extremely complex due to underground water flow in the area.

The floods have also damaged a concrete bridge over the Deumai River located between Deumai Municipality and Mangsebung Rural Municipality. Half of the bridge leading toward Gajurmukhi Dham has been washed away, while six nearby houses have also been swept away by the flood.

People’s News Monitoring Service.