Ilam, Oct 5: Two people have died and at least ten others are missing after being buried in a landslide in Ilam, according to locals. Police have yet to confirm the exact number.

Ilam police said initial reports indicate several houses have been buried in Mane Bhanjyang, Deumai, Ilam Municipality, and nearby areas. The District Police Office in Ilam stated that difficult terrain has hampered access and data collection.

In Ilam Municipality Ward 6, Ghos, two members of the same family died when their house was buried. Three others are missing. The landslide buried the home of Dambar Bahadur Pakhrin, killing two children. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site.

Two injured people are being prepared to be taken to the hospital, according to local youth Rewaj Tamang.

In Maijogmai Rural Municipality Ward 6, five members of Barmalal Sogmi’s family are missing after being swept away by a landslide.

In Sandakpur Rural Municipality Ward 3, Sulubung, two members of Kumar Sedhai’s family are missing. Police also reported that five people are missing in Mangsebung due to landslides.

Ilam’s Chief District Officer Sunita Nepal said floods and landslides have caused significant damage in the district, but the exact figures are yet to be confirmed. She added that since the rain stopped, search and rescue work has been ongoing since early morning.