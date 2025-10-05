Highest water flow was measured this year in the Saptakoshi River due to continuous rainfall, in Saptari, on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Photo: THT

Saptari, Oct 5: The Koshi River has crossed the danger level for the first time this year. Authorities say the river will remain above the danger mark until the evening. Its major tributaries, the Sunkoshi, Arun, and Tamor, have also crossed the danger threshold.

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said riverside areas in Udayapur, Saptari, and Sunsari are at high risk. A mass SMS alert has been sent to residents in those districts urging them to stay on high alert, according to division chief Binod Parajuli.

He added that people living near smaller rivers flowing through Sunsari, Morang, and Jhapa, as well as near the Kankai River in Jhapa, have also been advised to remain cautious.

Parajuli said the Koshi will remain above the danger mark until this evening and is expected to stay above the warning level through tomorrow morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service