Nepalgunj, Oct 5: The local administration in Banke has imposed an indefinite prohibitory order after clashes broke out during the immersion of Durga idols on the occasion of Dashain.

Authorities have warned that those who violate the order will face legal action. The office has also urged the public to cooperate in maintaining peace, security, and communal harmony.

Similar incidents of clashes during idol immersion had occurred in previous years as well.

According to a notice issued by Chief District Officer (CDO) Dharma Raj Joshi, the order came into effect from 7 pm on Saturday. Joshi stated that the prohibitory order was necessary after disputes broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in different parts of the district during the idol immersion.

The prohibitory order has been enforced in Dudhua Rural Municipality–6, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City Wards 14, 15, and 23, and Narainapur Rural Municipality–5.

In these areas, gatherings of more than five people, rallies, processions, sit-ins, meetings, carrying weapons, and unruly activities have been strictly banned.

People’s News Monitoring Service