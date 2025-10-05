October 4, Kathmandu. Sudan Gurung, a leader of the Janajagaran Party (GENJI), took part in a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

During the meeting, attended by Authority CEO Dinesh Prasad Bhatt, Gurung issued directives related to disaster response. In a video he released, he is seen giving instructions to government staff.

He told officials that identifying trapped people must come first. “Only after we know exactly where people are stuck can we say shelters need to be set up in certain places. We can look at what the state should do later, like food and water arrangements, but for now people have no food,” Gurung said.

He stressed that ambulances should be a top priority. “At the very least we must confirm whether there is an ambulance on site. Only then can rescue work move ahead,” he said.

In the same video, Gurung asked how many tents the Authority had for relief. CEO Bhatt replied that some were stored at Tribhuvan International Airport and the rest had already been handed over to provincial governments.

Gurung also pointed out that ration supplies and other essentials should be kept ready at the Armed Police Force’s relocation centers. He said health camps might also be needed urgently and asked how many motorboats were available. A DSP responded that they had 96 rafts and 33 motorboats.

He further questioned the Authority’s CEO about air rescues, to which Bhatt replied that army helicopters were already being deployed.