Kathmandu, Oct 5:Four people have gone missing after being swept away by the Bering stream in Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4, Rasuwa.

Police said the missing individuals were part of a group of 16 from Bhaktapur who had gone to visit Langtang. They were swept away while heading toward Langtang after spending the night at a hotel in Ward 5, Byambo.

The missing have been identified as Samksriti Shrestha, Kishan Shrestha, Sangita Shrestha, and Ravi Shrestha of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Bhaktapur.

Another member of the group, Roj Karmacharya, informed authorities, after which police launched a search operation.

Police said the search has been delayed as the area does not have road access.

People’s News Monitoring Service