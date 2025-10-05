Kathmandu – Domestic flights, which were grounded yesterday due to continuous rain, have resumed this morning.

The Tribhuvan Airport office reported that flights have restarted to destinations where the weather is favorable.

According to the airport, flights from Kathmandu to Nepalgunj and Bhadrapur have already taken off this morning.

The office also stated that domestic flights to Pokhara and Surkhet have resumed after favorable weather conditions were confirmed there.

International flights, meanwhile, have been operating normally since last night.

People’s News Monitoring Service