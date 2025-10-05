Kathmandu, October 5: Diversions built at various sections of the BP Highway that were swept away during last year’s floods have once again been washed away by the Roshi River due to continuous rainfall.

According to Inspector Ishwar Karki, Chief of the Mangaltaar Area Police Office, the Roshi River has swept away portions of the highway at more than nine different locations.

Inspector Karki said that the affected areas include the border area of Roshi and Namobuddha municipalities at Chaukidanda; Ghumane in Roshi–7; the section below Charsaybesi in Roshi–8; Gimdibesi and the upper part of Syaule Bazaar; Narke and Bokshikuna in Roshi–9; Dalabesi and the section between Pipley and Dalabesi (Buldhunga) in Roshi–11; Pipley in Roshi–11; and Mamti in Roshi–12.

The Roshi River washed away approximately 150 to 200 meters of road at Bokshikuna in Roshi–9, around 15 meters at Ghumane in Roshi–7, 20 meters at Chaukidanda in Namobuddha–6, 100 meters each at Buldhunga and Dalabesi in Roshi–11, and about 50 meters at Pipley in the same ward.

In addition, other sections of the highway have been blocked for various reasons. A landslide has obstructed the road at Mamti in Roshi–12, while mudslides have blocked the highway near the charging station at Kaladhunga in Roshi–11. Similarly, the road has been blocked by debris from the Fedi and Sang rivers at Biruwadanda in Roshi–9, as well as by mudslides at Pinthalibesi in the same ward.

According to the Mangaltaar Area Police Office, several motorcycle riders were stranded in two locations along the highway. Police coordinated efforts to move some riders and their motorcycles to the Roshi Rural Municipality office premises and others to Laskotbesi.

Of the 39 stranded vehicles, some were taken to the municipality office and Laskotbesi, while three electric vehicles (EVs), two Bolero pickups, and one private car have been kept at the Mangaltaar Area Police Office.

With continuous rainfall since Friday, the local administration has urged the public to remain cautious. The District Police Office, Kavre, has requested that anyone facing difficulties contact police emergency number 100.

By evening, a total of 954 passengers — 452 women and 502 men — traveling along the BP Highway were stranded.

In the Kavre section, 39 passengers (12 women and 27 men) traveling in small vehicles have been sheltering at the Mangaltaar Area Police Office.

According to the Provincial Police Office, a large number of travelers have been stranded in Sindhuli district. Between Dhungedabas and Dumja alone, 915 passengers have been reported stranded — including 500 in buses, 300 in small vehicles, and 125 on two-wheelers.

People’s News Monitoring Service.