Kathmandu, October 5: At least 46 people have lost their lives across the country over the past two days due to various disasters, according to the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents have also left 13 people injured.

The report states that 11 people remain missing following the incidents. The Ilam district alone has recorded 34 deaths and two serious injuries due to landslides triggered by continuous rainfall.

According to Ilam's Chief District Officer (CDO) Sunita Nepal, 34 people died in landslides across different local levels of the district. As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, reports confirmed four people missing. Post-mortem examinations have already been completed for 11 victims, and the District Administration Office said detailed assessments of the damages are still underway.

According to CDO Nepal, the fatalities occurred as follows:

Suryodaya Municipality-1, Manebhanjyang: 5 deaths

Ilam Municipality-6, Ghos: 6 deaths

Sandakpur Rural Municipality: 4 deaths

Maijogmai Rural Municipality: 7 deaths

Mangsebung Rural Municipality: 3 deaths

Deumai Municipality: 8 deaths

Fakfokthum Rural Municipality: 1 death

Total: 34 deaths in Ilam district.

Among the missing, two are from Sandakpur Rural Municipality, and one each from Ilam Municipality and Maijogmai Rural Municipality.

Similarly, two people died in Udayapur, three in Rautahat, four in Rasuwa, and one in Kathmandu due to floods and landslides.

Eight people were injured by lightning strikes in Khotang, Bhojpur, Rautahat, and Makwanpur districts.

In Panchthar, six people died and six were injured in a road accident.

Overall, in the past two days, at least 46 people have died, 13 have been injured, and 11 remain missing in disaster-related incidents across the country, the Armed Police Force confirmed.

