Kathmandu, October 5: Former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba have been shifted to a rented house in Mahargunj after being discharged from the Military Hospital.

However, the Nepali Congress Party has not disclosed details about the exact location of the residence where the party president Deuba and his wife the former foreign minister are currently staying.

Their private residence in Budhanilkantha was vandalized and set on fire during the Gen-Z protests. During the same incident, both Deuba and Rana were physically assaulted. Following the attack, they were kept inside the Shivapuri Barracks for medical treatment.

After being discharged from medical care, the Deuba couple moved into a rented house in Maharajgunj. However, they have not made any public appearances since the incident.

