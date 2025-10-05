Kathmandu, October 5: Director General of the Department of Roads, Bijaya Jaisi, has said that it my take about seven days to reopen the BP Highway.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Jaisi informed that work has already begun to repair the damaged sections of the highway.

He said that the water flow in the Rosi rivers is still high and that the repair work will proceed as soon as the water level recedes.

“Work has started from today. Since the floods have washed away different sections of the road similar to last year, it will take some time,” Director General Jaisi said during the press briefing.

People’s News Monitoring Service.