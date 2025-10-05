Kathmandu, Oct 5: Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides, killing 22 people across three districts.

According to Vinod Ghimire, Deputy Inspector General and spokesperson of Nepal Police, 22 people died in landslides in Udayapur, Rautahat, and Ilam on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the total, 18 deaths occurred in Ilam alone. Ghimire added that seven people are missing and six have been rescued.

In Rautahat, three people died due to landslides, while in Udayapur, one person died and 21 remain missing.

People’s News Monitoring Service